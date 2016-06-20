BEIJING, June 20 China will tighten restrictions
on foreign and "foreign-inspired" television programs, its
broadcast regulator said, in a bid to boost production of
domestic shows that promote Chinese patriotism and traditions.
President Xi Jinping has embarked on an unprecedented drive
to clamp down on the Internet and censor opinions that do not
reflect those of Communist Party leaders, including tougher
penalties for what the government calls the spread of rumours
via social media.
Satellite television channels must not air more than two
imported programmes through the year during primetime hours from
7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., state news agency Xinhua said, citing
the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and
Television.
"Only independently innovative programmes with Chinese
cultural genes, characteristics and style can sustain themes of
the Chinese dream, core socialist values, patriotism and
outstanding Chinese cultural traditions," the regulator said,
according to a Xinhua report late on Sunday.
The channels will not be allowed to broadcast programmes
with overseas copyright or inspired by foreign shows, such as
the popular singing contest the Voice of China, without seeking
approval two months in advance, it said.
Only one such new programme may be broadcast every year, but
not in a primetime slot in its first year. Violators face a
one-year ban on broadcasting such programmes, it added.
Despite government controls, foreign television shows are
widely available as illegal downloads or on pirated DVDs. Many
are also available legally online through distribution deals
with domestic websites.
In 2013, China's General Administration for Press and
Publication enforced similar orders to promote
"morality-building", but it is unclear if the new rules will add
to the barriers to foreign shows, or how many will be affected.
Chinese officials often trumpet cultural reforms in a bid to
widen the global reach of their country's culture and arts, and
boost its soft power.
Chinese media outlets have been expanding across the globe
with state encouragement, aiming to offset negative images of
the country that leaders feel are spread by world media.
Visiting the offices of China's main news outlets in
February, Xi said media must follow the party line, uphold the
correct guidance on public opinion and promote "positive
propaganda".
Violators will be severely dealt with, Tian Jin, deputy head
of the regulator, said in Sunday's People's Daily, the newspaper
of the ruling Communist Party.
"We must resolutely stop and seriously punish those
behaviours in programmes that follow, and hype, heated social
issues, ridicule national policy, spread wrong views, preach
extreme ideas and intensify contradictions," Tian said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)