Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
HONG KONG Oct 24 China's state-owned news websites may prepare to launch initial public offerings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange after getting regulatory approval for listing last week, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
Measures to rejuvenate the mainland's cultural system were at the top of the agenda of the meeting of the Central Committee of the Communist Party in Beijing and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will support listings of cultural firms, the newspaper said citiMng CSRC Chairman Shang Fulin.
Industry observers see the likelihood of the People's Daily, Xinhua news agency and China Central Television Station being among the first to seek a listing, the paper said.
There is concern that state-owned news websites will not be flexible enough to compete with rivals such as search giant Baidu Inc . The only edge official websites will have is the monopolistic advantage Beijing may grant them, the newspaper said. It gave no further listing details.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.