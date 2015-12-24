BEIJING Dec 24 A Chinese court on Thursday
jailed the former president of a major Chinese news organization
for four years after finding him guilty of extortion and fraud.
Shanghai prosecutors last year arrested Shen Hao, president
of 21st Century Media Ltd. and publisher of influential business
daily 21st Century Business Herald, on counts of extortion,
bribery and misappropriation of funds.
The Shanghai court found that Shen demanded money from
companies in exchange for covering up bad news or for reporting
positive stories, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Another newspaper executive, Le Bing, was given a two-year
suspended jail term after being convicted of extortion, while
Shen was also fined 60,000 yuan ($9,260), the report said.
Calls to the newspaper seeking comment were not answered.
A trend towards greater commercialisation in Chinese media -
still controlled heavily by the state - has put pressure on
companies to generate greater profits.
The investigation into the 21st Century Business Herald came
amid a crackdown at state broadcaster China Central Television,
where some senior executives have also been targeted.
The government has vowed to crack down on corruption in many
sectors including the media industry, as part of President Xi
Jinping's campaign against deep-rooted graft.
($1 = 6.48 yuan)
