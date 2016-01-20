* Funding is biggest ever pre-IPO round
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Jan 19 Chinese Internet company
Meituan-Dianping, akin to a mix of Yelp Inc and Groupon
Inc, said it has raised over $3.3 billion in funding
that valued the firm at more than $18 billion, in the biggest
ever fundraising by a startup.
The fundraising outstrips compatriot Didi Kuaidi's $3
billion announced in September, and comes amid growing concerns
about valuations as Chinese Internet companies continue to spend
heavily to tackle fierce competition.
"While money is slowly pulling out of the markets, top
players in top markets can still raise staggering amounts," said
a fund manager at a venture capital firm, who declined to be
named.
The latest fundraising round was led by Tencent Holdings Ltd
, DST Global, TBP Capital, Singapore state investment
firm Temasek Holdings and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board.
Meituan, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and
Dianping, with Tencent behind it, merged in October, to create
China's dominant player in services such as finding deals at
local restaurants and booking cinema tickets through smartphones
as well as group-buying of coupons and accessing ratings.
The merger came after the rivals had spent huge sums in a
long and bitter battle for supremacy. Such heavy spending had
gouged a chunk out of the companies' balance sheets, putting
their IPO plans on ice, according to people familiar with the
matter. The merger was, in part, meant to reduce that cash burn.
But the battlefield is still stalked by well-funded
competitors, like Baidu Inc, Alibaba's own Koubei
venture with its online finance arm Ant Financial Services
Group, and Ele.me.
That reinforces the need for heavy spending. The quandary
echoes that of Didi Kuaidi, a ride-hailing firm formed when the
two companies merged to halt their costly rivalry. That hasn't
panned out, as Baidu-backed Uber, the world's most
valuable venture-capital backed firm, seeks to grab a chunk of
the market away from Didi Kuaidi.
With an $18 billion valuation, Meituan-Dianping would be the
fifth-most valuable pre-IPO tech company in the world, according
to market research firm CB Insights.
That is larger than the latest publicly available valuations
for U.S. messaging app Snapchat, Indian e-commerce startup
Flipkart and Didi Kuaidi.
In November, The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times
reported that Alibaba was seeking to sell its roughly 7 percent
stake in Meituan-Dianping for around $1 billion.
