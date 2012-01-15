(Corrects spelling of Xishuangbanna in second paragraph)
BEIJING Jan 15 A Chinese cargo ship
carrying logs on the Mekong river was fired on by unidentified
attackers, spurring a response by Chinese and Laotian police,
the Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday.
The Shengtai-11 was returning to Xishuangbanna, in the
Chinese border province of Yunnan, from Thailand when it was
fired on from the Lao side of the river, the ministry said.
No-one was injured.
China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand conducted a joint armed
patrol on the Mekong in December, after an October incident in
which 13 Chinese sailors were killed. Their cargo ships were
attacked in the Golden Triangle, which is notorious for drug
smuggling.
Another joint patrol was underway on Saturday, the China
Daily said on its website.
China's growing wealth and international status has allowed
it to extend its law enforcement beyond its own borders in
recent years. Its navy now escorts Chinese ships past the
troubled Horn of Africa while Chinese police have arrested and
repatriated citizens accused of ethnic separatism and other
crimes who have sought refuge in neighboring countries.
The Mekong originates in the Himalayas and runs through
China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. The six
countries are committed to developing the river together,
although China's plans to build dams along the river or its
tributaries have alarmed its downstream neighbours.
