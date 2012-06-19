BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 19 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , the country's biggest maker of dairy products, said on Tuesday that it will join forces with Danish-Swedish dairy group Arla Foods to develop dairy products in China.
Chief Executive Sun Yiping told a conference call on Tuesday that Mengniu and Arla would jointly research product development technology for cheese, butter and milk powder products.
Arla said on Friday that it would buy an about 6 percent stake in China Mengniu from private equity fund Hopu for 1.7 billion Danish crowns ($289 million). (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage: