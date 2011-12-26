SHANGHAI Dec 26 China Mengniu Dairy Co
Ltd, the nation's biggest dairy firm, said it had
destroyed milk found to be contaminated with a cancer-causing
substance, the latest food safety problem to hit the country's
dairy industry.
Mengniu said in a statement posted on its website over the
weekend that it had destroyed a batch of products at a plant in
the southwestern province of Sichuan found by the government
quality watchdog to contain aflatoxin, a substance produced by
food fungus that can cause severe liver damage, including liver
cancer.
"Mengniu would like to express our sincere apologies to
consumers," the company said, adding that none of the tainted
products had made their way into the market.
"We will draw a big lesson from this incident and will work
harder to meet all national and corporate standards on quality
in the future," it said.
The incident comes when China's rapidly growing but
fragmented dairy industry is attempting to win back consumers'
confidence after a series of scandals involving milk tainted
with toxic substances.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000
became ill from powdered milk laced with melamine, an industrial
chemical added to low quality or diluted milk to fool inspectors
by giving misleadingly high readings for protein levels.
Earlier this month, a Chinese court sentenced a woman to
death and jailed her husband for life for lacing milk sold by a
competitor with the industrial salt nitrite as a form of
revenge, killing three children and making 36 sick.
The Hong Kong stock market, where Mengniu's shares are
listed, is closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday.
The company's shares last traded at HK$26.50 ($3.41). They have
gained around 28 percent so far this year.
In October, Mengniu had said it was not in direct talks with
Pfizer to bid for the U.S. drug giant's nutrition
business, following a media report it was considering such a
move.
