Russia's Sberbank looking at quick exit from Ukraine - CEO
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is looking "very actively" at options for a quick exit from Ukraine, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.
March 14 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) in private placement of shares
* Says proceeds will be used to boost capital and working capital
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nah67v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1361 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is looking "very actively" at options for a quick exit from Ukraine, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.
MOGADISHU, March 21 Somalia's new prime minister named a 26-strong cabinet on Tuesday, including a former foreign affairs chief as finance minister and a BBC journalist as the country's top diplomat.
* Says it plans to buy mobile games provider for 5.3 billion yuan ($769.68 million) via cash, share issue