HONG KONG, July 28 (IFR) - A pair of Asian issuers braved a
collapsing Chinese equity market on Monday to price
international bonds, in a sign of investors' confidence in the
renminbi and Chinese credit risk.
China Merchants Holdings International attracted orders of
$2.3 billion for $700 million of bonds with maturities of five
and 10 years, while South Korea's Shinhan Bank made its debut in
the offshore renminbi market with a 4.2 percent 1.2 billion
renminbi three-year print.
Both were oversubscribed and are now trading above par.
Stock market volatility and an uncertain outlook for China's
economy has pushed a number of issuers to the sidelines in
recent weeks, and a surprise 8.6 percent drop on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange to begin the week has stopped others from coming
to market.
China Merchants and Shinhan Bank showed that well-known
issuers can get deals done, but bankers warned that others would
struggle to follow suit.
"I think the trick here was getting strong hands on the
deal," said a syndicate banker with knowledge of the China
Merchants deal. "You can see large allocations to banks and
insurance companies which tend to be solid buy-and-hold
investors. So that helped mitigate what we've seen in China."
In the case of China Merchants, syndicate bankers on the
deal said that the issuer had the advantage of beginning the
marketing process as far back as June 8, which enabled them to
get enough anchor orders to keep the deal afloat. They added
that on Monday there was not much competing supply.
NO PANIC
As a Dim Sum bond, Shinhan's deal had the added complication
of being issued in a currency that many expect to weaken as
China's economy cools. However this did not seem to put off
investors.
Attracted to a rare issue from an A3/A/A rated Korean firm,
Shinhan brought in an order book of 2.5 billion renminbi ($353
million) from 60 investors for a 4.2 percent 1.2 billion
renminbi three-year deal. By Dim Sum standards, a bond twice
covered is a solid result.
"What happened in China is certainly making investors
nervous, but for the Dim Sum market it's a little different,"
said a syndicate banker familiar with the deal. "If you look at
the secondary market, it's still OK. You haven't seen the same
panic that happened in US dollar markets."
Bankers also pointed out that the cross-currency swap rate
remained helpful for Dim Sum issuers looking to swap the
proceeds back into US dollars. The three-year CCS has risen from
below 3 percent in early June to the present 3.56 percent.
Still, bankers on the deal acknowledged that a lower-rated
issuer would have been unlikely to make it to market.
While the bonds offer banks and issuers a playbook for how
to get deals done in this climate, bankers accepted that the
next few weeks were likely to be quiet.
Last week Zhuhai Huafa mandated Credit Suisse for a Dim Sum
bond but has yet to release any price guidance. Even the usually
reliable Formosa CNH market has gone quiet, with the most recent
deal a miniscule 200 million renminbi five-year bond for Societe
Generale on July 22.
G3 and high-yield bankers said there were a number of deals
in the pipeline, but until there was a semblance of stability
out of China it would make deals difficult. At the same time,
however, issuers looking to raise funds before the traditional
summer lull may be running out of time.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing By Steve Garton and
Daniel Stanton)