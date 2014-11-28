Nov 28 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd

* Says gets approval from State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Concil (SASAC) to issue up to 8 billion yuan (1.30 billion US dollar) A-share convertible bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1toxYKL

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1429 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)