BEIJING, April 30 China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it had approved with conditions German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA's planned $2.6 billion takeover of AZ Electronic Materials.

The conditions include Merck having to report to the ministry any licensing deals it signs in China, and also prohibit Merck from forcing Chinese customers to buy products from both companies, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Merck had said on April 18 that it had extended the offer period for the deal for a sixth time while it sought Chinese approval. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing)