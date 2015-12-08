UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates cyclone-hit island resorts as water runs low
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts after evacuations begin, adds quote from prime minister, paragraphs 1, 5-12)
BEIJING Dec 8 China's gold reserves stood at 56.05 million fine troy ounces at the end of November, up from 55.38 million at end-October, the central bank said on Tuesday.
China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June. Prior to that, the reserve figures weren't updated regularly. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts after evacuations begin, adds quote from prime minister, paragraphs 1, 5-12)
March 30 Australian shares were up for a third straight session on Thursday helped by basic materials and energy stocks which benefited from higher commodity and oil prices.