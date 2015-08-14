* Reserves updates seen coming more frequently in
transparency bid
* Holdings rise to 53.93 mln troy oz, from 53.32 mln at
end-June
(Adds analysts' comments, details)
By Judy Hua and Manolo Serapio Jr
BEIJING/MANILA, Aug 14 China's gold reserves
rose by nearly 19 tonnes in July from June, the central bank
said on Friday, disclosing its holdings for the second time in
two months in a move seen as a Beijing bid to increase
transparency.
Before China announced its gold holdings for end-June last
month, the last time it had adjusted its reserves figure was in
April 2009.
The gold reserves stood at 53.93 million troy ounces by the
end of July, up from 53.32 million at end-June, the central bank
said, an increase of about 610,000 troy ounces or nearly 19
tonnes. The increase is equivalent to about $680 million at
current prices.
"If they're now reporting every month and the numbers are
different then it certainly does a lot for the transparency of
the gold market in China," said Victor Thianpiriya, commodity
strategist at ANZ Bank in Singapore.
China had previously considered its gold holdings a state
secret and did not report its holdings on a monthly basis to the
International Monetary Fund as most other countries do.
But Beijing has been campaigning for the IMF to include the
yuan in its special drawing rights basket, currently made up of
dollars, yen, pounds and euros.
Earlier this week, China devalued the yuan in a move that
shocked global markets and which critics saw as Beijing's bid to
rescue its struggling exporters.
"It is possible China's devaluation was a pre-emptive move
to stem the flow of funding back into the U.S. dollar,"
brokerage SP Angel said in a note.
China's latest disclosure of its gold reserves had little
impact on spot prices, currently up 0.3 percent at
$1,118.06 an ounce, and off Thursday's three-week peak of
$1,126.31.
"The news is bullish at first glance, but the monthly volume
of 19 tonnes is maybe less than some would have expected,"
Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch told the Reuters Global Gold
Forum.
(Reporting by Judy Hua in BEIJING and Manolo Serapio Jr in
MANILA; Editing by Tom Hogue)