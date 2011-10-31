(Corrects quota for tin in headline)

SHANGHAI Oct 31 China on Monday set a number of export quotas for 2012, with tin at 18,000 tonnes and tungsten at 15,400 tonnes, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce showed.

The annual export limit for antimony was set at 59,400 tonnes, molybdenum at 25,000 tonnes, indium at 231 tonnes and silver at 5,387 tonnes. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)