SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 31 China will cut export quotas for tin, tungsten, antimony and molybdenum in 2012 from this year, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce showed on Monday.

Annual export limits for tin would be 18,000 tonnes, down from this year's 18,900 tonnes.

The quota for tungsten was set at 15,400 tonnes next year versus 15,700 tonnes this year.

Antimony was set at 59,400 tonnes, molybdenum at 25,000 tonnes, indium at 231 tonnes and silver at 5,387 tonnes for 2012.

China is the world's top producer of tin, tungsten, antimony and molybdenum.

A table of 2012 and 2011 quotas, in tonnes, Metal 2012 2011 Tungsten 15,400 15,700 Tin 18,000 18,900 Antimony 59,400 60,300 Molybdenum 25,000 25,500 Indium 231 233 Silver 5,387 5,670

here (Reporting by Fayen Wong, Ruby Lian and Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)