SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 31 China will cut export
quotas for tin, tungsten, antimony and molybdenum in 2012 from
this year, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce showed on
Monday.
Annual export limits for tin would be 18,000 tonnes, down
from this year's 18,900 tonnes.
The quota for tungsten was set at 15,400 tonnes next year
versus 15,700 tonnes this year.
Antimony was set at 59,400 tonnes, molybdenum at 25,000
tonnes, indium at 231 tonnes and silver at 5,387 tonnes for
2012.
China is the world's top producer of tin, tungsten, antimony
and molybdenum.
A table of 2012 and 2011 quotas, in tonnes,
Metal 2012 2011
Tungsten 15,400 15,700
Tin 18,000 18,900
Antimony 59,400 60,300
Molybdenum 25,000 25,500
Indium 231 233
Silver 5,387 5,670
