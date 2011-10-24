SHANGHAI Oct 25 China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) will begin trading of methanol futures on October 28 after receiving regulatory approval earlier this month, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

The contract will trade on the ZCE for up to 12 months forward. The minimum transaction volume will be set at 50 metric tonnes and the daily upward and downward trade limit at 4 percent from the previous trading day's closing price.

China is the world's top methanol producer and consumer. It produced 15.75 million tonnes of methanol in 2010, accounting for about a quarter of global output. Annual consumption has also surged at an average annual growth rate of more than 20 percent since 2006.

