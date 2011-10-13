SHANGHAI Oct 13 The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Thursday that it had granted approval for the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to launch the country's first methanol futures.

The securities and commodity futures regulator said the approval was in line with an earlier government decision to launch more futures contracts for staple commodities to help producers and consumers price goods and to hedge them.

It did not give a timetable for the launch of methanol futures, the third commodity futures contract to be launched in China this year.

Earlier this year, the Shanghai Commodity Exchange listed lead futures and the Dalian Commodity Exchange started trading in coke futures. China has three commodity futures exchanges.

The Shanghai Securities News said last month the Zhengzhou exchange had completed all preparatory work and was ready to launch the contract once it received regulatory approval. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)