SHANGHAI Oct 13 The China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) said on Thursday that it had granted approval
for the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to launch the country's
first methanol futures.
The securities and commodity futures regulator said the
approval was in line with an earlier government decision to
launch more futures contracts for staple commodities to help
producers and consumers price goods and to hedge them.
It did not give a timetable for the launch of methanol
futures, the third commodity futures contract to be launched in
China this year.
Earlier this year, the Shanghai Commodity Exchange listed
lead futures and the Dalian Commodity Exchange started trading
in coke futures. China has three commodity futures exchanges.
The Shanghai Securities News said last month the Zhengzhou
exchange had completed all preparatory work and was ready to
launch the contract once it received regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)