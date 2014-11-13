BEIJING Nov 13 China and Mexico will set up a
$2.4-billion investment fund to support infrastructure, mining,
and energy projects and are eyeing an oil deal worth up to $5
billion, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said on Thursday.
Since Peña Nieto took office in late 2012, he has sought to
forge closer ties with China following years of rivalry between
the two countries seeking to supply the U.S. market.
"I want to stress that the basis of our relationship is
trust," Peña Nieto told reporters in Beijing after meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Now Mexico-China relations are broader, more stable, more
productive and more beneficial for our people."
Peña Nieto also said three Chinese firms would invest up to
$5 billion to finance projects for Mexican oil company Pemex,
including the Ramones pipeline.
Peña Nieto and Xi oversaw the signing of 14 pacts, including
a China Development Bank deal with Bancomex and Pemex to help
with petroleum projects, as well as between Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China and Pemex and Chinese oil
giant CNOOC.
No details of any of the agreements were provided.
Peña Nieto also did not mention in his public comments
Mexico's abrupt rescinding of a $3.75-billion high-speed rail
deal originally awarded to a Chinese-led consortium.
The consortium was led by rail builder China Railway
Construction Corp and included Mexican
companies and Chinese train maker CSR Corp
.
Mexico cancelled the deal last week after lawmakers alleged
the railway contract was rigged.
China has expressed shock at the cancellation, and Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang told Peña Nieto this week that Chinese firms
should be treated fairly.
China's trade ministry said on Wednesday it believed there
were legal grounds for compensation after the agreement was
cancelled.
Citing Mexico's public works act, the ministry said on its
website that the successful bidder was owed compensation, a sum
which the law did not stipulate, if the government decided
against signing a contract.
The bidder was eligible to be compensated for the cost of
preparing its proposal, the Chinese ministry added, without
stating a figure.
