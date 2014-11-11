UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Corrects spelling of Chinese premier to Li Keqiang)
BEIJING Nov 11 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he regrets Mexico's decision to revoke a $3.75 billion offer to Chinese firms to build a high-speed railway line through Mexico City and wants companies in China to be treated fairly.
Li made the comments after meeting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at an Asia-Pacific economic summit in Beijing. His remarks were published on the government's official Weibo microblog - China's version of Twitter.
Mexico last week rescinded the construction deal to a China-led consortium after the uncontested bid to build the high-speed rail prompted an outcry from Mexican lawmakers. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders