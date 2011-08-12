* Weibo creating new space for freer public expression
By Chris Buckley and Melanie Lee
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 12 When Chinese journalist
Wang Keqin found himself cornered in the countryside two years
ago by police who were trying to stop him looking into a rape
case involving local officials, he looked online for help.
Wang, one of China's most dogged investigative journalists,
and his colleagues called a friend who posted constant updates
about their stand-off with encroaching police to a Twitter-like
microblog site. Authorities in Badong County, central China,
were soon flooded with phone calls from citizens warning them
not to detain or hurt him.
"The county public security bureau was overwhelmed by all
the calls. It was like a wave of pressure. Weibo saved me that
time, and I've also used it to save people being chased by
officials," he said, using the Chinese term, "Weibo", for the
microblogging services that have bloomed as platforms for
sharing news, views, gossip and public outrage.
"For Chinese people, Weibo is creating an arena that is much
more free than traditional media," said Wang, who is well known
for his painstaking reports on corruption and official misdeeds.
"It's also turning more Chinese people into citizen
journalists," he said. "Weibo is already a massive force. It
can't be shut down, although they might try to shut down VIP
users," he added, referring to online activists.
China's microblog sites, which claim 195 million users and
allow users to shoot out short bursts of often strongly worded
opinion, have put China's Communist rulers in a difficult spot.
Fearing an uproar if they block the sites outright, the censors
struggle to keep ahead of the rapid-fire messages that often
spread news and opinion the government would like to contain.
Chinese officials, Internet operators, media and citizens
are all players in an online contest over how far microblogs
will be allowed to challenge the censorship demanded by the
Communist Party.
Twitter itself is blocked in China, along with Facebook and
other websites that are popular abroad.
"Micoblogs have pushed more of the traditional media to
become more liberal and challenging," said Wang Junxiu, a
Beijing Internet entrepreneur and commentator who closely
follows the microblogging world.
"They've also seen the role that social media played in the
Middle East," he added, referring to the popular uprisings
across the Arab world that rattled Chinese leaders.
"But under current conditions the government could not shut
down microblogging. There are 200 million users, remember."
EMBOLDENED REPORTERS
China's microbloggers have shown their collective potency in
a string of recent official scandals, particularly the online
uproar in the wake of a high-speed bullet train crash last month
in which 40 people died.
These scandals have followed the same arc -- of official
censorship, spin and stonewalling buckling under the weight of
rowdy microblog users impatient with the slowness and fetters of
traditional media.
State-controlled media coverage of the train crash at first
followed a familiar script, faulting nature and foreign
technology, and throwing a spotlight on heroic rescue efforts.
Within days, however, that script began to collapse as
scepticism and outrage spread quickly in microblog traffic,
fanning public ire and emboldening journalists. Newspapers and
magazines were soon spurning censors' directives to stick to
positive news and began excoriating the railway ministry.
"Especially in times of disaster, such as the high-speed
railway disaster, microblogs spread news to journalists who can
be on the scene even before the central Propaganda Department
sends out a ban [on reporting]", said the editor of one popular
Chinese newspaper. He spoke on condition of anonymity, citing
possible punishment for discussing government policies.
"Microblogs provide some additional protection, because it
means that once a story breaks, everyone pitches in with
information, not just official journalists, so enforcing a ban
on news becomes much harder," he said.
"It magnifies the impact of media reports, but it also means
that no one newspaper or reporter stands out as a target."
Nobody expects China's censorship to crumble. Indeed, by
late July China's propaganda machinery had reasserted itself,
forcing newspapers to cancel critical stories and magazines to
pull issues off the newsstands. But shutting down microblogs
does not appear to be an option.
"We see the tensions between the government officials and
the public in China acting out on a daily basis on Sina Weibo,
and there's just an assumption that whatever the government says
it can't be true," said David Bandurski of the China Media
Project at the University of Hong Kong, who studies Chinese news
media and censorship.
"Social media are going to be an issue, particularly after
what we've seen this year. The question is how exactly they're
going to tackle it," he said of the government's response.
WAYWARD WEIBO
That question looms over Sina, the operator of China's most
popular Weibo site by far with 140 million registered users.
Microblogging, the hottest social networking product to hit
China's Internet scene in years, is the reason for Sina's record
high stock price this year and the "buy" rating 13 analysts have
on the company.
By the end of June this year, the number of Chinese using
microblogs had shot up by 209 percent on late 2010 levels,
according to China's official Internet information agency.
But with Internet users able to use that platform to spread
news of problems such as lead poisoning outbreaks before local
officials can react, operators such as Sina struggle to balance
the expectations of both citizens and state censors.
"The trick for Sina will always be keeping the platform
lively enough and genuine enough so that it remains relevant,
while also keeping it tame enough to satisfy any government
concerns", said Michael Clendenin, managing director of tech
consultancy RedTech Advisors.
"You have to remember that the majority of Weibo users are
young and highly educated -- not the types to be easily duped by
ham-handed propaganda," Clendenin said.
This week, Weibo users were complaining that their messages
about the July 23 train crash were being "harmonised", a
euphemism netizens use to describe censorship and removal of
their postings.
Sina's chief executive Charles Chao is a U.S.-educated
former journalist. In an interview with CNN earlier this month,
Chao admitted that censorship was a part of daily operations on
Weibo but defended the platform, saying it has enabled greater
freedom of expression.
"Weibo actually brings that freedom to the next level so not
only can they express, they can also distribute their content
and opinions with their Weibo account," Chao said, according to
a transcript of the interview.
Some of the self-censorship measures taken by Sina's Weibo
and other Chinese microblogging sites include taking down
politically sensitive posts, blocking the search of certain
keywords and preventing posts that contain those keywords.
Those steps have drawn catcalls from users, as have recent
comments on state television scolding microbloggers for
spreading "rumours". But even supporters of tightened controls
