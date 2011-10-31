HONG KONG Oct 31 Chongqing's government has approached international private equity firms to bail out micro lenders hit by credit tightening in China, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

Luo Guang, the president of the city's financial office, plans to raise a fund to support the micro finance companies, which lend directly to small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs)which are struggling to get funding, the report said.

Staff from Luo's office have approached private equity houses in Hong Kong to gauge interest in becoming shareholders in a new three billion yuan ($472 million) fund which will provide liquidity to 91 lenders.

"At the moment the plan is just sketchy," Luo was quoted as saying in the report.

China's SMEs account for 80 percent of all jobs and 60 percent of industrial output, according to official estimates, but their sources of funding have dried up as the country's state-owned banks tighten lending.

