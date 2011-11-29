BEIJING Nov 29 Microsoft Corp
and U.S. mobile engineering firm AgreeYa Mobility on Tuesday
signed an agreement to allow corporations and other users to
connect to Microsoft services from a variety of computing
platforms, including phones and tablets running Apple Inc's
iOS and Google Inc's Android.
The protocol licensing agreement will allow AgreeYa Mobility
to produce a software suite that interoperates with a range of
Microsoft applications and services, connecting from Microsoft
and other platforms, which also include Research in Motion Ltd's
Blackberry and Hewlett-Packard Co's WebOS.
Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft and Folsom, Calif.-based
AgreeYa held the signing ceremony in Beijing to capture the
attention of some of the world's largest handset manufacturers
and tablet computer assemblers, which are in China, Taiwan and
South Korea, said Sandy Gupta, marketing general manager for
Microsoft's Open Solutions Group.
The partnership, which the companies plan to launch formally
in March, is intended to expand Microsoft applications for
enterprises, such as companies, universities and government
agencies, across a wide range of mobile devices, primarily
smartphones and tablet computers, Gupta said.
The two sides did not disclose the financial details of the
agreement.
With about a billion mobile phones and tablet computers sold
every year, corporate IT departments are shifting from issuing
mobile devices to working with phones and tablets that employees
have bought on their own, said Krish Kupathil, chief executive
of AgreeYa Mobility.
This "bring your own device" approach means that companies
need to make disparate devices running on different operating
systems able to access necessary applications, he said.
"Imagine an enterprise with 40,000-50,000 employees spread
across the globe," Kupathil said. "Currently the IT team just
manages the laptops. With mobile devices coming on, I think that
number is going to at least triple. So manageability of these
devices is a very important part of this."
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Matt Driskill)