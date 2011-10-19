SHANGHAI Oct 19 An investment unit of ICBC International Holdings and private equity firm CDH Investments will buy a combined 15.3 percent stake in Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group, Midea's listed unit GD Midea Holdings Co said on Wednesday.

The deal would help improve corporate governance at Midea and could pave way for a floatation of Midea's other businesses, which include logistics and real estate, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

Tianjin Rongrui Investment, controlled by ICBC International, will buy a 12.2 percent stake in Midea Group, while CDH Investments will buy a 3.1 percent, GD Midea said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, without disclosing the size of the deal.

ICBC International is the Hong Kong investment banking unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's most valuable lender.

Midea Group, established 40 years ago, is a major manufacturer and exporter of home appliances and industrial component products, and controls two listed companies in China, GD Midea and Wuxi Little Swan Co .

It employs around 180,000 workers and posted sales of $17 billion in 2010, including $5.8 billion from exports and overseas businesses. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)