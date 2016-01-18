BEIJING Jan 18 China intends to retain a
balanced stance in the Middle East, a senior Chinese diplomat
said on Monday, as President Xi Jinping prepared to leave on an
unusual visit this week to Saudi Arabia and Iran, regional
powers currently locked in a bitter dispute.
Tensions between the Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia
and Shi'ite Muslim Iran have escalated since Saudi authorities
executed Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Jan. 2, triggering
outrage among Shi'ites.
In response, Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in
Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad, prompting Riyadh to sever
relations. Tehran then cut all commercial ties with Riyadh, and
banned pilgrims from travelling to Mecca.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming told reporters
China was not taking sides.
"Regarding some of the region's problems, China has always
taken a balanced and just position," Zhang said, when asked
about tensions between Riyadh and Tehran.
"If the Middle East is not stable, I'm afraid the world
can't be very peaceful. If a country or a region is not stable,
it cannot realize development," he added.
"China firmly supports regional countries individually
exploring a development path that suits their national
conditions."
The trip, that also takes in Egypt, has been shrouded in a
rare level of secrecy, even for a country which tends to keep
details of its top leaders' activities under wraps. Zhang would
not even say on which days Xi would be in the countries.
While relying on the region for oil, China has tended to
leave Middle Eastern diplomacy to the other four permanent
members of the U.N. Security Council - the United States,
Britain, France and Russia.
But China has been trying to get more involved, especially
in Syria, recently hosting both its foreign minister and
opposition officials.
A Chinese president has not visited Saudi Arabia since 2009
when Hu Jintao went, and Jiang Zemin was the last Chinese
president to visit Iran, going in 2002.
Iran emerged from years of economic isolation on Saturday
when world powers lifted sanctions in return for Tehran curbing
its nuclear ambitions.
China is Iran's top oil client and the countries have close
ties across the board. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also
been active in pushing both the United States and Iran to reach
a nuclear agreement.
Zhang did not say what may lie ahead for China and Iran now,
though said energy was an "important part" of cooperation.
But Beijing clearly has big ambitions.
China's official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday that Iran
would be a key part of China's new Silk Road initiative to
develop trade and transport links across Asia and beyond, which
Beijing refers to as the "one belt, one road" strategy.
"In the post-sanction era, Iran can expect a rapid
development. But it still needs foreign investment,
technological support and infrastructure updates to sustain its
economic comeback," it said.
Potential exists for cooperation in the fields of
infrastructure, high-speed rail, natural gas and oil pipelines,
Xinhua added.
China also has its own worries about radicalisation of the
Muslim Uighur people who live in China's far western region of
Xinjiang, which has been beset by violence in recent years,
blamed by Beijing on Islamist militants.
China says some Uighurs have travelled to Syria and Iraq to
fight with militant groups there.
In November, Islamic State said it had killed a Chinese
citizen it had taken hostage in the Middle East.
"China and Middle East countries are all victims of
terrorism and are also important cooperative participants in the
fight against terrorism," Zhang said.
