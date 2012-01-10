BEIJING Jan 10 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao will visit three key Middle Eastern oil and gas suppliers -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar -- from Saturday, and attend an international meeting on energy issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The brief announcement from the ministry (www.mfa.gov.cn)said Wen will meet leaders from the three countries to "thoroughly exchange views on developing bilateral relations and on international and regional issues of common concern."

The announcement did not mention any possible energy or investment deals during Wen's six-day Middle East trip. But it said that Wen will attend the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)