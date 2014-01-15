* Some factories in China closing early on weak orders,
spiralling costs
* Less overtime work in factories a sign of laggard
production
* Supply of factory workers tightens in potential labour
bottleneck
* Spiralling wages and yuan appreciation continue to hit
exporters
By James Pomfret and John Ruwitch
DONGGUAN/KUNSHAN, China, Jan 16 Scores of
factories in China's manufacturing heartlands have closed
earlier than usual for the country's biggest annual holiday due
to weak orders and rising costs, workers and owners say,
suggesting a rocky outlook for a key sector of the economy.
While official trade data remains mildly positive, visits to
five factory towns in coastal industrial hubs found that in some
areas perhaps a third of manufacturers had already begun closing
weeks before the Lunar New Year break in late January.
In some cases anaemic orders from key markets such as the
United States and Europe were blamed.
Others were being forced to curtail production because of a
labour shortage, a symptom of shifting demographics, that has
afflicted manufacturers for several years and many say is
getting worse.
"Lots of people have left already. I would say around a
third of the workers," said Ren Lipeng, a factory worker riding
a rusty bicycle along a dusty avenue where many shops and
restaurants were shuttered in Changping, southern China.
Factories in the sprawling Pearl River Delta, in southern
Guangdong province, and the eastern Yangtze River Delta
industrial hinterland near Shanghai - which churn out well over
half of China's exports - were noticeably quieter this week than
during previous visits by Reuters.
In the south, many smaller plants had closed, with a stream
of migrant workers crowding train and bus stations as they
headed home to inland provinces in an annual exodus for up to
six weeks of unpaid leave, far longer than in previous years.
BALANCING ACT
With analysts expecting China to soon announce its slowest
annual economic growth rate for more than a decade, Beijing has
stepped up efforts to wean the economy off its heavy reliance on
investment and exports in favour of higher domestic consumption.
In December, policymakers unveiled the boldest economic and
social reforms in nearly three decades to pursue that goal.
Trade, however, remains a hugely important economic engine
as China attempts the difficult balancing act of maintaining its
official target rate of growth at 7.5 percent while shifting the
economy away from lower-end manufacturing.
Official export numbers showed mild growth in December.
But economists have long queried the numbers as skewed and
misleading, partly given the widespread overstating of export
orders as a means to bring more currency into China for
speculation on the appreciating yuan.
"Business has been quite sluggish still in terms of exports,
manufacturing, and most orders have been delivered," said Kevin
Lai, economist at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"I would be very careful reading the headline numbers
because in November it was very strong at 12.7 percent but I
believe much of that was inflated."
China's export growth slowed to 4.3 percent in December from
a year earlier. Shipments to the United States and Europe slowed
from double digits in November to just 3.9 percent and 3 percent
in December respectively, official data showed.
COMPLAINING BOSSES
At the Heng Fa Plastic products factory in the Pearl River
Delta city of Dongguan, just a handful of workers were manning
moulding machines making frames for flat screen televisions.
Owner Huang Peijiang said orders for the Christmas holiday
season had been down 30 percent compared with 2012.
"For every 100 factory owners here, I'd say 80 are
struggling," he said with a shake of his head. "To be honest,
when I get together with other bosses we complain so much that
the leaves fall off the trees."
In the Yangtze River Delta town of Kunshan, those still
working in some major plants, including a Foxconn
facility that assembles an array of Apple products,
said they had worked less overtime than last year.
"This year was pretty bleak for Foxconn," said Du Xiaoying,
Manager of Hongda Labor Dispatch Co Ltd, one of a dozen or so
tiny employment agencies across the street from the Foxconn
factory. "They did not offer much overtime."
The giant factory would not close for Lunar New Year holiday
until Jan. 25, though, Du and other nearby employers said.
"Around Chinese New Year we hire less, but more during
July-August to prepare for the high season," said Foxconn Group
spokesman Louis Woo, referring to the firm's hiring at its
various production facilities, not just in Kunshan.
"Speaking in terms of the whole of last year, we hired more
than the previous year, and our revenue was also higher."
Tentative signs of recovery in the United States and Europe
have not yet translated into a sustained upsurge in consumer
demand and confidence, meaning orders to Chinese factories may
remain smaller and patchier.
Interviews with half a dozen factory bosses and suppliers
suggested that certain sectors, including construction materials
and low-end, labour intensive industries such as toys and
textiles, seem to be struggling more.
"Besides high-end electronics, the situation is bad. Toys
are bad, clothing too in terms of orders," said Danny Lau, the
honorary chairman of Hong Kong's Small and Medium Enterprises
Association whose members run thousands of China factories.
LABOUR BOTTLENECK
One increasingly severe long-term challenge for Chinese
manufacturing has been its shifting labour market demographics
as more, better paid jobs inland mean fewer younger people
migrating to coastal industrial hubs in search of factory work.
In the Pearl and Yangtze River Deltas, some expect the
labour market to tighten even more after the Lunar New Year,
representing a potential bottleneck for factories with fresh
orders but not enough workers to cope.
"Orders aren't the biggest problem. The biggest difficulty
is workers," said He Songping, a maker of plastic Christmas
trees in Yiwu. "Wages have been rising by 20-30 percent a year,
while the number of workers is shrinking."
Ben Schwall, President of Systems Technology Group, which
exports lighting fixtures and works with around 25 factories in
China, estimates since the start of January 80 percent of them
have had problems with workers leaving early for Lunar New Year.
"They're saying: 'You know what? I can come back here any
time, and I know you're going to re-hire me," he said. "'And if
you don't the guy across the street's going to hire me, and
that's if I even choose to come back'."