BEIJING, Sept 25 China's first aircraft carrier,
the Liaoning, officially entered naval ranks on Tuesday, the
country's Ministry of Defence announced, in a move that it said
would help project maritime power and defend Chinese territory.
The ministry announcement of the handover to the navy came
while Beijing and Tokyo are embroiled in a dispute over islands
claimed by both sides.
"The entry into the ranks of this aircraft carrier will
raise the level of modernisation of China's overall naval
operational forces," the ministry said on its website
(www.mod.gov.cn). It did not say whether the announcement meant
the carrier had formally entered service.
The Liaoning will help "effectively protect national
sovereignty, security and development interests", said the
announcement. The carrier, named after a northeast Chinese
province, is likely to be used for training only.