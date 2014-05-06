BEIJING May 6 China is stepping up a crackdown
on perks for military officials, targeting extravagant wedding
ceremonies and funerals as it widens a graft probe into the use
of public funds for banquets, travel and gifts, state media
reported.
Perks enjoyed by officials of the People's Liberation Army,
including the use of secretaries, are among the issues being
investigated by the military inspection teams, official news
agency Xinhua reported on Monday.
Inspectors will look into "extravagant wedding ceremonies
and funerals" held by military officials, besides strengthening
investigations into public funds used for banquets, travel and
gifts, it added.
The anti-corruption drive has made progress in cleaning up
illicit apartments and vehicles, Xinhua reported, but is still
"far from expectations".
A campaign on widespread corruption by China's President Xi
Jinping has led to the detention of some senior government
officials and executives in state-owned firms, including the
country's biggest oil and gas producer, PetroChina Co Ltd.
Xi has also targeted officials in the military in the bid to
weed out graft and consolidate his power. Late last year 18
military inspection teams fanned out to various departments and
area commands.
