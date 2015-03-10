BEIJING, March 10 China has jailed two men for
selling military secrets, including hundreds of photos of the
country's lone aircraft carrier, to foreign spies, state media
reported on Friday, without saying which countries were buying
them.
The state-controlled Dalian Daily said foreign intelligence
services paid the men to send thousands of photos of military
targets and projects, as well as recordings and other
information.
Both were young, "ordinary workers" who used their access to
military bases in Dalian, in the northeast, the paper said. One
of the men, surnamed Han, was lured by a person posing as a
journalist on a popular mobile chat application.
"The enemy hidden on the front lines has shown itself. In
recent years foreign spies have used the internet as a
battlefield for inciting rebellion within the enemy camp, and
some young internet users have become the targets," the paper
said. "The methods of the enemy may be cunning, but actually it
is completely possible to guard against them."
The other, a 23-year-old surnamed Zhang, travelled to an air
show in Beijing last summer and took hundreds of photographs of
the Liaoning aircraft carrier. He also collected materials there
at the behest of a foreign intelligence operative, the paper
said.
They were eventually caught by public security authorities.
Han was sentenced to 8 years in prison on January 29 and Zhang
was sentenced to six years on February 12, the paper said.
China's Ministry of Defence did not respond to a request for
comment.
In a similar case in November, a man was arrested for taking
photos of an aircraft carrier base in the coastal city of
Qingdao and selling them to a foreigner.
Counterintelligence officials quoted by state media said at
the time that more young Chinese internet users are being
recruited by foreign spies to gather military intelligence.
China and the United States frequently trade accusations of
hacking and cyber spying, increasing tension between the two
countries.
China's state secrets law is notoriously broad, covering
everything from industry data to the exact birth dates of state
leaders. Information can also be labelled a state secret
retroactively.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)