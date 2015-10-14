(Refiles to insert dropped word "with" in paragraph 1)
BEIJING Oct 14 China's air force can launch
long-range precision strikes, state media on Wednesday cited a
military expert as saying, with the country working to develop
its offensive air capabilities.
Tension has grown in Asia as Beijing takes a more assertive
stance on its territorial disputes in the South and East China
seas, prompting many nations to ramp up military spending.
Countries from the Philippines to Vietnam and Japan have
watched their giant neighbour's military rise with growing
alarm, as China has built artificial islands in the South China
Sea.
In recent months, China has held several long-range air and
naval drills far from its shores in the Pacific Ocean, including
some involving sophisticated H-6K bombers.
The H-6K bombers can now carry and launch anti-ship missiles
and cruise missiles, the official China Daily quoted aviation
expert Fu Qianshao as saying.
"In the past, our bombers could only deliver airdropped
bombs and so were unable to conduct precision attacks," said Fu,
an expert with the air force of the People's Liberation Army.
But the H-6K had changed that picture.
"It can take out multiple targets on the ground or at sea
within one mission," Fu said, adding that the capabilities had
been proven by the recent drills far into the Pacific Ocean.
Analysts have watched the bomber's capabilities closely, as
it represents China's first "strategic bomber" - meaning one
designed to fly into enemy territory to take down distant,
precise targets on the ground.
The newspaper did not identify potential targets.
In a report, the U.S. Pentagon has said the bomber jets will
heighten the PLA's long-range offensive capabilities in the air.
In June, the Pentagon said China was mounting a serious
effort to challenge U.S. military superiority in air and space,
developing stealth aircraft, advanced reconnaissance planes and
sophisticated missiles.
On Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the
United States military would sail and fly wherever international
law allowed, including the disputed South China Sea.
Last week China said it would not stand for violations of
its territorial waters in the name of freedom of
navigation.
