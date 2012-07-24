By Ben Blanchard
| TONGZHOU, China, July 24
elite helicopter unit to foreign media on Tuesday in its latest
bid to address concerns about its growing military might amid
increasingly aggressive moves to assert its sovereignty over the
South China Sea.
China organises annual tours of military bases to try to
assuage those concerns and to answer criticism over a perceived
lack of transparency, but officials refused to answer any
contentious questions.
While the Defence Ministry announced over the weekend it
would set up a formal military garrison for the South China Sea,
officers accompanying reporters to the Tongzhou base in
Beijing's far east avoided the issue.
"Our military's aim is to protect peace. The training
exercises we carry out are normal and in line with what we
always do," Zhang Zhilin, the jocular commander of the Army
Aviation 4th Helicopter Regiment, told reporters.
China has conflicting claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan across the South China Sea, key
shipping lanes thought to contain rich energy reserves.
Asked about whether he and his comrades could or would
deploy to the South China Sea, Zhang answered simply: "Our
deployments are decided by the higher ups."
His unit, which operates Harbin Z-9 attack helicopters, a
licensed-built version of the Eurocopter Dauphin II, as well as
older Russian Mil Mi-17 transport helicopters, also flies
China's astronauts back to base when they return to Earth.
China's helicopter programme made headlines last month when
United Technologies Corp said it had sold China
software that helped Beijing develop its first modern military
attack helicopter, the Z-10.
Western experts say the Z-10, first delivered to China's
People's Liberation Army in 2009, is developing into one of the
world's most modern and capable combat helicopters.
Zhang said he was unaware of that case, though admitted he
would like more advanced hardware.
"Of course we hope that our work environment becomes better
and better," he said. "It's like driving a car, like the
difference between driving a jeep and a much better car."
China has advertised its long-term military ambitions with
shows of new hardware, including its first test flight of a
stealth fighter jet in early 2011 and the launch of a fledgling
aircraft carrier in August.
China is boosting military spending by 11.2 percent this
year, bringing official outlays on the People's Liberation Army
to 670.3 billion yuan ($100 billion) for 2012, after a 12.7
percent increase last year and a near-unbroken string of
double-digit rises across two decades.
Beijing's public budget is widely thought by foreign experts
to undercount its real spending on military modernisation, which
has unnerved Asian neighbours and drawn repeated calls from
Washington for China to share more about its intentions.
"Do you really think we're not transparent? Actually we're
extremely transparent," Defence Ministry spokesman Geng Yansheng
told reporters on the base's sun-baked concrete apron, brushing
off such remarks.
"This is the fifth time we have organised such a trip and we
will continue doing so."
($1 = 6.3864 Chinese yuan)
