BEIJING Feb 4 China's military will toughen
ideological background checks on its troops and strictly control
their internet and mobile phone use in an effort to combat
spying by "hostile forces", state media said on Wednesday.
China and the United States frequently trade accusations of
hacking and internet spying, increasing tension between the two
countries, and Communist Party rulers in Beijing have tightened
controls on ideology and speech, saying hostile forces from the
West pose a threat to Chinese culture.
The guideline issued by China's powerful Central Military
Commission and carried by the official People's Liberation Army
Daily said military personnel were forbidden from blogging and
using online chat programmes.
"Some Western countries have intensified plotting against
our country with 'colour revolutions', an online 'cultural Cold
War' ... trying in vain to uproot the spirit of our military
officers and soldiers," a commentary in the PLA Daily said.
China's education minister said last week the country must
remove "Western values" from its classrooms. In late December,
President Xi Jinping called for greater ideological guidance in
universities and urged the study of Marxism.
Political and ideological education must be implemented to
improve the military, the guideline added. The armed forces must
also toughen measures to prevent the leaking of secrets, it
added.
Toughening political examinations of military personnel
would prevent "sabotage by hostile forces and corrosion by
degenerate ideas and culture," the guideline added.
The leadership has intensified a crackdown on corruption in
the military over the past year, a problem that serving and
retired senior officers have said could cripple the country's
ability to wage war.
China has investigated several military officials as part of
an investigation into former top military officer Xu Caihou, the
retired vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.
The Defence Ministry said last week that anti-corruption
inspectors would target the People's Armed Police as well as
China's nuclear forces, the navy and the air force.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)