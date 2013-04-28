* Chinese military vehicles have routinely broken laws
* Country's new leadership wants this to change
* One aim is to get rid of fake military plates
By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING, April 28 China's new leadership is
seeking to dismantle a system of privilege which has allowed the
drivers of military vehicles to do as they please on the roads.
On Sunday the Chinese military began replacing licence
plates on its cars and trucks to crack down on legions of
vehicles, many of them plush luxury brands, which routinely
break traffic laws and fill up with free gas.
The People's Liberation Army General Logistics Department
began supervising the removal of current military licence plates
that will expire on Tuesday, the PLA Daily newspaper reported.
Luxury sedans and sport utility vehicles with PLA and
People's Armed Police licence plates gliding through red lights
or flashing lights and sirens to push aside cars in front of
them are a common sight in China.
Newly named President Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of
the Central Military Commission and thus the top military
official, has tried to make fighting corruption a cornerstone of
his administration, saying he will go after corrupt officials
high and low.
Luxury German, American and Japanese cars and SUVs with
military plates -- often given to friends and family members as
favours -- are one of many manifestations of corruption in China
that regularly irk ordinary citizens.
Family members of retired military officers and who have
military plates have even claimed free gasoline.
FIGHTING CORRUPTION
"Xi Jinping has a very strong sense of crisis," said Hu
Xingdou, a professor of economics at Beijing Institute of
Technology and an anti-corruption researcher.
"He has the lofty intention to use the iron fist of the
state to fight corruption," Hu said in a telephone interview.
"Of course the fight against corruption is like a violent
storm, and the more you persist in going after something by
putting your career on the line, the more you encounter
resistance," Hu said. "As for results, we will wait and see."
A number of high-end auto brands will be banned from
receiving the new military license plates, including sedans from
Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jaguar,
Porsche, Ford's Lincoln, General Motors'
Cadillac, Volkswagen -owned Bentley and the
Volkswagen Phaeton, Xinhua said.
Absent from Xinhua's published list were Audi
sedans, the clear preference among Chinese officials with access
to government cars.
Audi A7 SUVs however were listed as off-limits, along with
Porsche Cayennes and other unspecified SUVs. Range Rover and
Lexus SUVs with such plates are also common in Beijing.
Private and local government vehicles will also be
ineligible for the plates, as well as any car costing more than
450,000 yuan (about $73,000), Xinhua said.
The policy will further decrease sales of foreign brands
into Chinese government fleets. Beijing has moved to bar certain
government agencies from buying foreign cars at all, potentially
excluding global auto brands from a market of between 70 billion
and 80 billion yuan ($11.1 billion to $12.7 billion).
The new licensing system is also meant to weed out fake
military plates by using embedded electronic technology, the
state-run news agency Xinhua said.
"The move is meant to crack down on the creation, sale and
use of counterfeit military vehicle plates and root out
loopholes in military vehicle management, so as to maintain
social harmony, stability and the reputation of the military,"
Xinhua quoted the PLA General Logistics Department as saying in
a statement.