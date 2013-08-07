(Repeats without change)
BEIJING Aug 7 China's commerce ministry said on
Wednesday that it would step up inspections of all imported
dairy products in the wake of a contamination scare involving
ingredients for milk formula. It did not give further details.
The move comes after New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra
, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said human error
resulted in some of its products being contaminated and shipped
around the world.
Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang also said in a statement
that separate investigations into drug company pricing and
bribery allegations are not targeted specifically at foreign
companies, which he called "an important part" of China's
economy.
"Saying that the (drug) investigations are targeting foreign
companies is groundless," Shen said in the statement.
