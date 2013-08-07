BEIJING Aug 7 China's economic planner hit six
companies with a total of 670 million yuan ($109.5 million) in
fines for price fixing, state media said on Wednesday.
Biostime, Mead Johnson, Dumex, Abbott, Friesland and
Fonterra, were all fined by the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), the official Xinhua news agency said. It did
not say what products the fines covered.
Three companies -- Wyeth, Beingmate and Meiji -- were
exempted from punishment for cooperating with the investigation,
Xinhua said.
The fines coincide with separate pricing investigations into
the pharmaceutical sector as well as gold trading.