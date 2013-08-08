* Milk powder makers aware of illegal actions - pricing
official
* Companies fined a total of $110 mln on Wednesday
* Fines in future likely to be more severe
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Aug 8 China threatened heavier fines
against companies breaking the law on Thursday, a day after six
milk powder producers were hit with a total of $110 million in
penalties for price fixing and anti-competitive behaviour.
Xu Kunlin, head of the pricing unit at the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said the milk powder
makers had deleted emails and told staff to avoid leaving a
paper trail when discussing prices with retailers.
"(These actions) are a clear example of knowingly violating
the law," Xu said in an interview with the People's Daily
newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party.
"From now on, if we discover firms knowingly breaking the
law, then fines will be increasingly severe."
The NDRC fined six milk powder firms following a four-month
investigation: Mead Johnson, France's Danone,
New Zealand's Fonterra, Abbott Laboratories,
Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina and Hong Kong-listed
Biostime International Holdings.
All of the companies said they would not contest the
penalties, which the official Xinhua news agency said were a
record for China. Several also said they were committed to
addressing the concerns raised by the government.
The NDRC is China's top economic planner and is also
responsible for enforcing China's anti-trust rules on pricing.
It is carrying out separate pricing investigations into 60
foreign and local pharmaceutical firms as well as companies
involved in gold trading. Those probes have yet to conclude.
Xu said the milk powder companies broke China's
five-year-old anti-monopoly law by effectively setting prices at
which retailers could re-sell their products.
They used methods such as contracts, direct and covert fines
and rebates, as well as controlling and cutting supply to get
retailers to comply, he said.
"If a retailer didn't abide by the producer's pricing rules
or went below the set lower price, then it would be penalised
and sustain losses," Xu said.
NO DISCRIMINATION - XINHUA
Foreign infant formula is highly sought after in the world's
second biggest economy, where public trust was damaged by a 2008
scandal in which six infants died and thousands became ill after
drinking milk tainted with the toxic industrial compound
melamine.
China's infant formula market is set to grow to $25 billion
by 2017 from $12.4 billion in 2012, according to data from
Euromonitor. Foreign brands account for about half of total
sales and can sell for more than double the price of local
formula.
In a commentary, Xinhua said China had not discriminated
against foreign firms with its investigation, adding there were
now fewer loopholes to allow multinational companies to earn
"easy money" in China.
It also rebuffed speculation the probe was aimed at boosting
domestic milk powder brands against foreign rivals.
Three other firms, Nestle-owned Wyeth, Japan's
Meiji Holdings and Zhejiang Beingmate were
probed but were not fined because "they cooperated with the
investigation, provided important evidence and carried out
active self-rectification", Xinhua earlier quoted Xu as saying.
However, lawyers said this example was unlikely to mean
foreign companies in China would increase the disclosure of any
illegal activity under the anti-monopoly law to local regulators
since reporting procedures were less established than in Europe
or the United States.
For example, in Europe, a regulator would record the exact
date and time any disclosure was made and then that would be
taken into consideration when deciding penalties, said Marc
Waha, a Hong Kong-based antitrust lawyer at Norton Rose
Fulbright.
"The impetus to self-report contraventions of
anti-competition law is still low, partly because the procedural
rules in China are still uncertain," said Waha.
"Yes, it is a milestone, but it is a milestone on a long
path and we are still very far away from companies thinking
about self-reporting as they would in Singapore, Malaysia,
Japan, Korea or Taiwan."