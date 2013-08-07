BEIJING Aug 7 Six milk powder companies fined
for price fixing in China set restrictions on minimum prices and
used a variety of methods to "disrupt market order" and restrict
competition, China's top economic planning body said on
Wednesday.
In a statement, the National Development and Reform
Commission said the companies fined had proposed modifying their
sales policies and training their staff better.
The NDRC handed down a total of $110 million in fines to six
companies following an investigation into price fixing and
anti-competitive practices by foreign baby formula makers.
The six were Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Danone
, New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, Abbott
Laboratories, Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina
and Hong Kong-listed Biostime International Holdings.
Biostime was fined 6 percent of its annual sales because its
violations were serious, the official Xinhuha news agency
reported separately, citing an unidentified NDRC official.
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, has come under
fire from the New Zealand government, farmers and financial
regulators for its handling of a food contamination scare that
has triggered product recalls and spooked parents from China to
Saudi Arabia.