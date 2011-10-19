PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING Oct 19 A blast at a coal mine in southwestern China has killed 13, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, in the latest disaster to hit the accident-prone industry.
The explosion happened on Monday at the colliery in Chongqing when 16 miners were working underground, the report said, citing a government statement.
Three miners managed to escape, and police have detained six people in connection with the incident, Xinhua added.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world, due to lax safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust economy.
In 2010, 2,433 people died in coal mine accidents in China, though this was an improvement on the toll of 2,631 a year earlier. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.