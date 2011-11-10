BEIJING Nov 10 A gas leak at a colliery in
southwestern China has killed 19 miners and trapped dozens
underground, state media said on Thursday, in the latest
disaster to hit the accident-prone industry.
The accident happened at a coal mine in Qujing in Yunnan
province, and initially trapped at least 43 people, the official
Xinhua news agency said.
Rescue work was going on to try and save those who may be
left alive, Xinhua said.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world, because of lax
safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust
economy.
In 2010, 2,433 people were killed in coal mine accidents in
China, although this was an improvement on the toll of 2,631 the
previous year.
