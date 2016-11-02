UPDATE 4-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, puts overseas nuclear ops under review
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
BEIJING Nov 2 An explosion at a coal mine in China has killed 33 people, media reported on Wednesday after rescuers recovered the bodies of 15 miners missing since Monday's blast.
Only two miners survived the explosion at the Jinshangou coal mine in the southwestern Chongqing municipality. The government has ordered an investigation into the cause of disaster, the Xinhua news agency said.
"Preliminary investigations show the mine exceeded its mining boundaries, had insufficient and malfunctioning equipment, poor ventilation and disorderly management," the news agency said.
Coal accounts for almost two-thirds of China's energy consumption, but its mines are among the world's deadliest, due to lax enforcement of safety standards. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.