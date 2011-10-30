BEIJING Oct 30 A blast at a coal mine in
southern China has killed 28 people, state news agency Xinhua
said on Sunday, in the latest disaster to hit the accident-prone
industry.
The gas explosion happened on Saturday afternoon at the
Xialiuchong colliery in Hunan province's Hengyang, the report
said.
One miner remains trapped, it added, without providing
further details.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world, due to lax
safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust
economy.
In 2010, 2,433 people died in coal mine accidents in China,
although this was an improvement on the toll of 2,631 a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)