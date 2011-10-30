BEIJING Oct 30 A blast at a coal mine in southern China has killed 28 people, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, in the latest disaster to hit the accident-prone industry.

The gas explosion happened on Saturday afternoon at the Xialiuchong colliery in Hunan province's Hengyang, the report said.

One miner remains trapped, it added, without providing further details.

China's mines are the deadliest in the world, due to lax safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust economy.

In 2010, 2,433 people died in coal mine accidents in China, although this was an improvement on the toll of 2,631 a year earlier. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)