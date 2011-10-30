(Adds details, raises death toll)
BEIJING Oct 30 A blast at a coal mine in
southern China has killed 29 people, state news agency Xinhua
said on Sunday, in the latest disaster to hit the accident-prone
industry.
The gas explosion happened on Saturday afternoon at the
state-owned Xialiuchong colliery in Hunan province's Hengyang
while 35 miners were at work, the report said.
One miner who had remained alive was later found dead, it
said. The six survivors have been sent to hospital.
Luo Lin, the head of the State Administration of Work
Safety, and Hunan governor Xu Shousheng have arrived at the site
of the accident to oversee the investigation, Xinhua said.
The mine had been operating legally, it said. Many disasters
happen at illegal mines, or those that the government has closed
down and have then been surreptitiously reopened.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world, due to lax
safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust
economy.
In 2010, 2,433 people died in coal mine accidents in China,
although this was an improvement on the toll of 2,631 a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)