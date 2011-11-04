BEIJING Nov 4 An accident at a colliery in
central China has killed four miners and trapped 50, state media
said on Friday, in the latest disaster to hit the accident-prone
industry.
The "rock burst" -- a sudden rupture of the rock face common
in the mining industry -- occurred at the pit in Henan province
while 75 miners were working underground, though 14 managed to
escape soon after, Xinhua news agency reported.
Seven others were later rescued alive and emergency workers
were trying to get the others out, the China News Service added.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world, due to lax
safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust
economy.
In 2010, 2,433 people died in coal mine accidents in China,
although this was an improvement on the toll of 2,631 a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)