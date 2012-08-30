(Updates death toll)
SHANGHAI Aug 30 An explosion in a Chinese coal
mine killed 26 miners and 21 others were still unaccounted for
after a day in the gas-filled pit, the Xinhua news agency said,
marking one of the biggest disasters of the year in the
accident-plagued industry.
Rescue teams from other mines had been sent to the
Xiaojiawan Coal Mine in Sichuan province and 107 miners had been
rescued after Wednesday's blast, it reported on Thursday.
Fifty-one were sent to hospital with seven in critical
condition.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world because of lax
enforcement of safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a
robust economy. But the death toll from accidents has been
falling, government statistics show.
The government work safety watchdog said that 1,973 miners
were killed in coal mine accidents last year, according to state
media. In 2010, 2,433 people were killed, down from a toll of
2,631 the previous year.
Rescue efforts in Sichuan were hampered by high temperatures
reaching as high as 90 Celcius (194 Fahrenheit) in the
gas-filled pit, it quoted the rescue headquarters as saying.
Carbon monoxide was dense in the zone where the miners were
trapped and only mask-wearing rescuers had been able to enter,
it quoted authorities as saying.
Xinhua said the Xiaojiawan mine was owned by Zhengjin
Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. Police were questioning the owner.
The mine is 750 km (467 miles) southwest of the provincial
capital Chengdu, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Louise Ireland)