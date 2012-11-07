(Adds details, background)
BEIJING Nov 7 China will launch a campaign to
shut down small and illegal mines in a bid to improve safety and
efficiency in the sector, the government said on Wednesday.
China, the world's largest consumer of a raft of
commodities, is setting tougher environmental and mining
standards as it tries to conserve domestic resources.
The clampdown could cause a temporary fall in domestic
supplies and boost its reliance on imports.
A similar campaign for the coal sector was launched in 2008,
which triggered a surge in imports. Beijing has also begun to
crack down on the rare earths industry.
Local governments are required to submit their closure plans
for metals and non-metals mines to the State Council, China's
cabinet, by the end of this year, the government said in a
statement.
Mines that do not meet safety requirements, employ backward
technology or fail to adhere to industry standards will need to
be shut, it said.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)