By Alison Leung and James Pomfret
| SHENZHEN/HONG KONG, June 27
SHENZHEN/HONG KONG, June 27 China's southern
boomtown of Shenzhen, a pioneer of economic reforms but long in
the shadow of Hong Kong, is plotting another bold ploy: a $45
billion 'mini-Hong Kong' to return it to the limelight and aid
China's rise as a financial power.
On a barren stretch of reclaimed land in western Shenzhen
and near the Hong Kong border, China wants to build another
financial services hub from scratch in the Qianhai Bay economic
zone, offering the low taxes, rigorous legal regime and
anticorruption vigilance enjoyed by its affluent neighbour.
For the former British colony, which this weekend will mark
the 15th anniversary of its return to China, the project could
bring fresh business opportunities and bolster its position as
China's financial window on the global markets.
But Shenzhen's ambitions are running into the brick wall of
Beijing's caution over reform, as China's grand hopes of
becoming a global financial powerhouse struggle to overcome its
fear of freeing markets from government control.
Local officials have given up, for example, on the idea of
an independent antigraft body similar to Hong Kong's, settling
for a hybrid that mixes features of the Hong Kong and mainland
systems, said Cao Hailei, head of the Qianhai Authority
overseeing the project.
"The structure of the two governments is different," Cao
told Reuters in an interview at a Shenzhen municipal government
office.
Chinese President Hu Jintao is expected to announce
preferential tax rates and other incentives for the Qianhai Bay
zone when he visits Hong Kong this week to fete the anniversary
of the city's return and swear in a new administration.
China has been steadily expanding the role Hong Kong plays
in internationalising the yuan, which it hopes one day will be a
global currency like the dollar, and in building up the Chinese
financial markets.
Beijing announced a series of new measures on Wednesday for
Hong Kong, including allowing joint ventures among the stock
exchanges of Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and letting Hong
Kong financial firms set up consumer arms in Guangdong province,
which includes Shenzhen.
BUCOLIC BACKWATER
Now a bustling metropolis of 10 million crammed with ports
and skyscrapers and home to Chinese corporate goliaths such as
carmaker BYD Co and telecommunications firm Huawei
Technologies, Shenzhen was no more than a bucolic
backwater of 30,000 villagers living off paddy fields and the
sea in 1980.
Shenzhen's stock market, while smaller than its Shanghai
counterpart, has become the most active global IPO centre on a
wave of domestic listings, eclipsing London and Hong Kong.
China has also laid out plans to build up Shanghai, which
already boasts the world's fourth-largest stock market by value
of shares traded, into a bona fide global financial centre by
2020, but it still has far to go to compete broadly with
established centres such as New York and London.
Despite giant economic strides in the past two decades,
China's still difficult and fickle business environment needs to
mature into one of greater openness and legal rigour, foreign
investors say, and those are elements that have long been part
of Hong Kong's institutional and commercial fabric.
Qianhai, which will focus on financial, logistics and IT
services and is set for completion in 2020, would allow the
mainland to leverage Hong Kong's expertise.
Through close cooperation with Hong Kong, Qianhai would
forge an "innovative financial reform programme", Zhang Jianmin,
an official with China's top economic planning agency, the
National Development and Reform Commission, said this month.
The Qianhai Authority's Cao said he hoped to establish a new
arbitration court with juries partly comprised of Hong Kong
residents to settle commercial disputes, addressing common
concerns among Hong Kong and foreign investors toward the
vagaries of Chinese law.
"We expect the policies will be approved before the end of
June," he said.
Hong Kong officials have publicly backed the Qianhai
project, offering expertise on financial markets and legal
systems.
They see it as a key part of the rapidly expanding
conglomeration of cities in the Pearl River Delta, which
comprises much of Guangdong province and is often called the
world's workshop for its concentration of export-oriented
manufacturers. The region, along with Hong Kong and Macau, has a
combined GDP exceeding the Netherlands and nearly the size of
Australia.
"Hong Kong is suffering from limited land supply," said
Thomas Chan, head of the China Business Centre at the Hong Kong
Polytechnic University.
"With the help of Qianhai, (Hong Kong) could expand some of
its financial business across the border. In fact, this is what
the mainland planners have in mind. The 15 square-kilometre area
is twelve times the size of Hong Kong's central district."
Qianhai will be largely self-financed by bank loans, bonds
and revenue from land-use rights of the area, as well as
co-development projects, Cao said, with infrastructure
development costs estimated at 285 billion yuan ($44.8 billion).
Analysts say the project's endorsement at the highest levels
in Beijing should reduce the risk of any financing difficulties
even as China's credit environment tightens.
($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)