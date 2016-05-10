BEIJING May 10 China Minmetals Corp,
the country's biggest metals trader, is raising 15 billion yuan
($2.3 billion) from a handful of investors to help restructure
and list its financial assets, according to a fundraising
document seen by Reuters.
Minmetals-controlled Kingray New Materials Science &
Technology, a loss-making electrical components
maker, is seeking to issue shares to a Minmetals' subsidiary to
acquire all of Minmetals Capital Holdings, which owns the metals
trader's financial assets, the document shows.
Minmetals Capital has financial subsidiaries spanning
financial leasing, banking, futures, securities, insurance and
asset management.
Kingray will also issue shares to Minmetals to buy its 10
percent stake in ICBC-AXA Life, according to the document. The
total assets planned to be injected during the restructuring are
estimated to be valued at 19.7 billion yuan, it said.
($1=6.5148 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)