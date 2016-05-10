BEIJING May 10 China Minmetals Corp, the country's biggest metals trader, is raising 15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) from a handful of investors to help restructure and list its financial assets, according to a fundraising document seen by Reuters.

Minmetals-controlled Kingray New Materials Science & Technology, a loss-making electrical components maker, is seeking to issue shares to a Minmetals' subsidiary to acquire all of Minmetals Capital Holdings, which owns the metals trader's financial assets, the document shows.

Minmetals Capital has financial subsidiaries spanning financial leasing, banking, futures, securities, insurance and asset management.

Kingray will also issue shares to Minmetals to buy its 10 percent stake in ICBC-AXA Life, according to the document. The total assets planned to be injected during the restructuring are estimated to be valued at 19.7 billion yuan, it said. ($1=6.5148 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)