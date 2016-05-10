(Adds details, background)
By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING May 10 China Minmetals Corp,
the country's biggest metals trader, is raising 15 billion yuan
($2.3 billion) from investors to help restructure and list its
financial assets, according to a fundraising document seen by
Reuters.
Minmetals-controlled Kingray New Materials Science &
Technology, a loss-making electrical components
maker, is seeking to issue shares to a Minmetals Corp
subsidiary, China Minmetals Corp Ltd, to acquire all of
Minmetals Capital Holdings, which owns the metals trader's
financial assets, the document shows.
Minmetals Capital has financial subsidiaries spanning
financial leasing, banking, futures, securities and asset
management.
Kingray will also issue shares to Minmetals Corp to buy its
10 percent stake in ICBC-AXA Life, according to the document.
The total financial assets planned to be injected into Kingray
during the restructuring are estimated to be valued at 19.7
billion yuan, it said.
After the restructuring, Minmetals Corp's financial assets
will be publicly traded via Shanghai-listed Kingray, a move to
"build a leading financial holding platform in China."
When contacted by Reuters, Kingray declined to comment.
State-owned Minmetals Corp didn't immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Kingray disclosed it signed a restructuring framework to
acquire Minmetals Capital in a separate filing today, without
mentioning the size of the deal or the fundraising.
The $2.3 billion private placement is likely to target big
financial and strategic investors. Investment agreements are
expected to be signed by mid-May, according to the document.
The financial asset restructuring of Minmetals Corp, one of
China's biggest state-owned enterprises, was launched following
its announcement to take over equipment maker China
Metallurgical Group Corp in one of the largest
mergers in China's metals sector.
Over the last two years, Beijing has sought to overhaul its
state-owned enterprise (SOEs) to create greater efficiencies and
raise the international competitiveness of government
conglomerates.
Kingray made a net loss of 370 million yuan in 2015,
widening from a loss of 28 million yuan in 2014, according to
its annual report. It issued a delisting risk warning in April
after reporting losses for two consecutive years.
($1 = 6.5010 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)