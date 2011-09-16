HONG KONG, Sept 16 China's prices of spot antimony rose 2 percent this week after a 2 percent increase last week because of reduced supply.

Buyers of spot antimony found it difficult to secure large amounts of metal in the spot market, with one trader saying his firm had sold high-grade metal above 100,000 yuan ($15,644) per tonne this week.

Some antimony smelters in Lengshuijiang, Hunan province, halted production for environmental inspections.

Local governments in Guangxi, in the southwest, had cracked down on antimony trade, traders said.

"We expect higher prices in the coming 1-2 months," said a trader in Shanghai, adding that indium prices had fallen this week on reduced buying orders. Supply however was sufficient.

Following is a table of minor metals prices in

China as of Sept 16

METAL GRADE UNIT PRICE (Yuan) CHANGE

this week

lower upper (Yuan) (Pct)

limit limit Magnesium ingot 99.95 Tonne 18650 18800 0 0.00% Antimony ingot 99.65 Tonne 97000 98000 2000 2.09% Antimony ingot 99.85 Tonne 98000 99000 2000 2.07% Antimony ingot 99.91 Tonne 99000 100000 2000 2.05% Manganese 99.70 Tonne 19900 20100 150 0.76% Manganese <99.7 Tonne 20900 21000 100 0.48% Cadmium ingot, 99.995 Tonne 23500 25000 0 0.00% strip Cadmium ingot, 99.99 Tonne 23000 23500 0 0.00% strip Cobalt 99.80 Tonne 270000 280000 0 0.00% Bismuth 99.99 Tonne 181000 183000 0 0.00% Chromium 99.20 Kg 85500 86500 0 0.00% Titanium sponge Kg 75 78 -2.5 -3.16%

97-98 Zirconium sponge 99.00 Tonne 225 235 0 0.00% Silicon 553# Tonne 13800 14000 200 1.46% metal Silicon 441# Tonne 14400 14700 200 1.39% metal Silicon 3303# Tonne 15700 15900 200 1.28% metal Silicon 2202# Tonne 16500 16700 200 1.22% metal Indium 99.99 Kg 4720 4800 -65 -1.35% Calcium 98.50 Tonne 22500 23500 0 0.00% (recycled) Calcium 99.00 Tonne 36000 41000 0 0.00% (electrolysis) Tungsten bar 99.95 Kg 400 430 -10 -2.35% Selenium ingot 99.99 Kg 1170 1190 15 1.29% Selenium ingot 99.90 Kg 1140 1170 20 1.76% Selenium powder 99.99 Kg 1160 1190 20 1.73% Selenium powder 99.90 Kg 1120 1150 20 1.79% Potassium 98.5 Tonne 85000 95000 0 0.00% Sodium 99.70 Tonne 15000 17000 0 0.00% Niobium 99.00 Kg 820 860 0 0.00% Vanadium 99.50 Kg 2400 2600 0 0.00% Gallium 99.99 Kg 4800 5000 0 0.00% Beryllium 99.00 Kg 5500 6000 0 0.00% Molybdenum 99.95 Kg 280 300 -10 -3.33% Lithium 99.00 Tonne 380000 430000 0 0.00% Tellurium 99.99 Kg 2600 2650 100 3.96% Germanium ingot 50.00 Ohms/cm kg 10000 10200 0 0.00% Rhenium 99.99 Kg 60000 65000 0 0.00% Arsenic 99.50 Tonne 9400 10200 0 0.00%

Source: Shanghai Non Ferrous Trade Association, www.smm.cn

($1 = 6.392 yuan) (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)