Lebanon launches US$3bn bond deal
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
Nov 7 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 200 million domestic preference shares to raise up to 20 billion yuan (3.27 billion US dollar)
* Says plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan in private placement of A-shares by issuing 1.4 billion shares at 5.68 yuan/shr for employees to subscribe to
* Says deputy head of the bank Zhao Pinzhang resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xoK8Gu ; bit.ly/1smKaLn ; bit.ly/1uG87U2
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.